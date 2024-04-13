Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 964,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,697. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

