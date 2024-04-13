Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lowered by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 934,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,710. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

