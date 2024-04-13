Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRMW stock remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 233,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

