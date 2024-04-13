SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SEEK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

