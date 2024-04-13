Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the March 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

In other news, insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $221,244.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $364,483.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,508,934.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,335 shares of company stock worth $1,255,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 122,710 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 141,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of SERA stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 319,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,562. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

