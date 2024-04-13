SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SHL Telemedicine Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHLT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
About SHL Telemedicine
SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.
