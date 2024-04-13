Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Increases By 100.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 255.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $626,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $44.68.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.