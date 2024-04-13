Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Rises By 98.1%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.25.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 199,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,617. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

