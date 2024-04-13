Short Interest in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Grows By 23.7%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,520. Atlassian has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,584,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,584,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,296,500 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after acquiring an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.81.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

