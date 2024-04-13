Short Interest in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Grows By 96.4%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Azitra Price Performance

AZTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 302,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Insider Activity

In other Azitra news, CEO Francisco D. Salva acquired 333,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 399,200 shares of company stock worth $115,476.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azitra

Azitra Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azitra by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azitra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Azitra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

