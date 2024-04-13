Short Interest in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Grows By 96.4%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Azitra Price Performance
AZTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 302,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $5.18.
Insider Activity
In other Azitra news, CEO Francisco D. Salva acquired 333,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 399,200 shares of company stock worth $115,476.
Azitra Company Profile
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
