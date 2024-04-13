Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Decreases By 60.3%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 204,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Banzai International Stock Performance

BNZI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 386,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Banzai International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.

