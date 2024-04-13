Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Drops By 21.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

