Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Declines By 44.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

