Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Drops By 50.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
CJEWY stock remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
