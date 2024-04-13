Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Drops By 50.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

CJEWY stock remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

