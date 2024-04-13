Short Interest in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declines By 21.9%

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 5,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.99 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

