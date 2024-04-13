Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Declines By 62.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 102.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 509,612 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

