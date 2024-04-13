Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Decreases By 38.6%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 1.8 %

Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $7.68.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

