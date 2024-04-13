Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Decreases By 44.2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEDVF remained flat at $7.42 during midday trading on Friday. 3,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.
About Decisive Dividend
