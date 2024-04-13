Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Decreases By 44.2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEDVF remained flat at $7.42 during midday trading on Friday. 3,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.