Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Expands By 95.2%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. DFI Retail Group’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

