Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Increases By 107.4%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 301,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ENLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. 15,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. Analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

