Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 75.5%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 121.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 154,840 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 50.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 422,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 142,165 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 206,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

