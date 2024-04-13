Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Increases By 266.5%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 266.5% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

