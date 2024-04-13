Short Interest in Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Declines By 62.5%

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 566,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Getaround Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 404,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. Getaround has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Get Getaround alerts:

Institutional Trading of Getaround

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Getaround by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 119,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getaround during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in Getaround during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Getaround during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getaround during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.

Further Reading

