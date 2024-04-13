Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Drops By 63.4%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,656,000 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 12,710,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.5 days.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $29.05. 1,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $33.60.
About Great-West Lifeco
