Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Drops By 63.4%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,656,000 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 12,710,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.5 days.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $29.05. 1,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

