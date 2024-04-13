Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Increases By 88.6%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gruma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF remained flat at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. Gruma has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $18.73.
About Gruma
