Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Rises By 20.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

