Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Expands By 100.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $800,000. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

