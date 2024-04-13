Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Grows By 91.0%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iveda Solutions stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Iveda Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

Shares of IVDA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,420. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

