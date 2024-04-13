Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Expands By 80.7%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,055,700 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 1,691,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

