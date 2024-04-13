Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Expands By 80.7%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,055,700 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 1,691,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance
Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.
About JAPAN POST BANK
