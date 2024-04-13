Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Drops By 25.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Man Wah Price Performance
MAWHY stock remained flat at $13.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.89.
Man Wah Company Profile
