Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Drops By 25.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

MAWHY stock remained flat at $13.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

