Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Decreases By 25.7%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 283,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,965. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

