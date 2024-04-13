Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Expands By 238.7%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nidec Stock Performance

NJDCY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,129. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. Nidec has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

