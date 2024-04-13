Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Drops By 25.0%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
Noble Roman’s stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
About Noble Roman’s
