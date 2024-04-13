Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Grows By 233.3%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 316,895 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMCO remained flat at $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,585. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.