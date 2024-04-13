Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Rises By 50.0%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance
BULD traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. The company has a market cap of $903,400.00, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $24.52.
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.