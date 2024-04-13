Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Grows By 46.8%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Secoo Trading Down 6.8 %

SECO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 82,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,640. Secoo has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get Secoo alerts:

About Secoo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.