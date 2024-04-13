Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Grows By 46.8%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Secoo Trading Down 6.8 %
SECO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 82,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,640. Secoo has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Secoo
