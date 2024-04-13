Short Interest in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Increases By 83.3%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 27,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $366.79 million and a PE ratio of 52.12. Sezzle has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $119,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081,285.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,755 shares of company stock worth $764,767 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

