Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Decreases By 36.6%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

