Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Decreases By 55.2%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Socket Mobile Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 4,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
