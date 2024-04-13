Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Increases By 21.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taoping Trading Down 3.6 %

TAOP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 379,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,681. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

