Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Drops By 68.0%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 638,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TCBP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. 155,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

