Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Decreases By 34.2%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBX. Raymond James increased their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBX stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

