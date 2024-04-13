Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 5.9 %
OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,861. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Silver Tiger Metals
