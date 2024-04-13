Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,861. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

