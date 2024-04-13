Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. 9,417,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,673. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.