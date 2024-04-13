Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. 9,417,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,673. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

