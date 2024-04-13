Simplex Trading LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,559 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 611,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,443,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 462,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 7.4 %

MSOS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,668,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $10.95.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.