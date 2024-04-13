Simplex Trading LLC Invests $4.83 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 176,077,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,968,594. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

