Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

