Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.53. 1,954,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.