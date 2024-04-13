Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 3.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.65. 979,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

