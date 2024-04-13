Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,611,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,179. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

